Lexington city crews continue work on city streets and roads

LEXINGTON KY. (LEX 18) — Lexington crews from the Division of Streets and Roads continue to clear and treat roads from last night's snow. The dayside crew started at 8 a.m. and are expected to work until 8 p.m. tonight.

“Right now, we are encountering a lot of running water from melting snow,” says Streets and Roads Project Manager Senior Bill Osborne. “The sun has come out and is really helping activate the salt to work.”

Most main roads were plowed and taken care of overnight now crews will begin to shift focus on rank three and four roadways. Rank three are "major collector streets that connect major arterial streets to residential streets." While rank four is "streets that are usually within residential areas and allow residents access to main roads."

Lexington Police dealt with two injury collisions and 10 non-injury non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m. Police report that there have been no significant incidents since daybreak.

To stay informed on snow cleanup and delays, you can check out http://lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates