Lexington Community Corrections escaped inmate returned to custody

Courtesy: City of Lexington
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 18, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18)  — An inmate who has been reported missing since Thursday is back in custody.

The Lexington Police department started a search for Samantha Lynn Collins after she failed to return to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections Thursday evening.

As of Sunday morning, Lexington officials confirm the 19-year-old Collins is back in Community Corrections custody.

Collins has been charged with Escape in the 2nd degree on top of burglary and theft charges she was already facing.

