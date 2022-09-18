Lexington Community Corrections escaped inmate returned to custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — An inmate who has been reported missing since Thursday is back in custody.

The Lexington Police department started a search for Samantha Lynn Collins after she failed to return to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections Thursday evening.

As of Sunday morning, Lexington officials confirm the 19-year-old Collins is back in Community Corrections custody.

Collins has been charged with Escape in the 2nd degree on top of burglary and theft charges she was already facing.