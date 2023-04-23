Watch Now
Lexington community gathers for grand opening of low-income housing option

Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 14:12:40-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ribbon was cut as the community celebrated the grand opening of a new low-income housing option in Lexington on Friday.

Mayor Linda Gorton joined several agencies that made Stonewall Terrace a reality.

The 26-unit facility was announced in 2020 by AVOL Kentucky and Winterwood, Inc.

Stonewall Terrace will serve the economically disadvantaged, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ individuals, the elderly, the homeless, individuals with HIV/AIDS, and those with other chronic health conditions, including severe mental illness and substance use disorders.

