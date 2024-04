A Lexington corrections officer was arrested last week in Oklahoma on narcotics charges.

Major Matt LeMonds of LFUCG Division of Community Corrections says Sgt. Netoria Campbell was arrested on Wednesday, April 24, in Canadian County, Oklahoma.

Campbell was charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.

Campbell, who has worked for community corrections since 2012, was suspended and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the results of this investigation.