Lexington councilmember compelled to speak on city shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city council members met Tuesday for the first time since Saturday's deadly shooting at a funeral for another homicide victim.

While the topic wasn't on the agenda, Councilmember James Brown says he felt compelled to bring it up.

Brown said there's no simple answer to the violence epidemic but he said he didn't feel it was authentic to sit back during the work session and not say anything.

"After the incident on Saturday, my phone started blowing up. I started getting phone calls from community members, from retired police officers, from neighbors, family members that are sick of it. And they're willing to do whatever they have to take to try and address this," said Brown.

Brown also echoed the mayor and police chief in saying that they need people in the community to speak up when they know something.

Saturday's shooting marked the 22nd homicide of the year in Lexington.