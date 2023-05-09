Lexington councilmembers vote to move forward with CROWN Act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The C.R.O.W.N. Act stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The general government and planning committee met in downtown Lexington and voted to move forward with a proposed ordinance for the city.

In the meeting, Councilwoman Denise Gray shared, "This is an opportunity for us to give protection for all, all residents of Lexington."

Members of the council heard from the city's equity and implementation officer on how African Americans experience hair discrimination for traditionally cultural styles including, braids, dreadlocks, twists, and more. Council members Shayla Lynch, Denise Gray, and Tanya Folge worked together on the ordinance and shared some of their own experiences with hair discrimination.

Lynch shared, "I was told by a colleague, someone who I admired and felt like was a mentor to me that my Afro wasn't professional. And that if I was going to excel in my employment and in the space of the career that I had chosen, that I would have to straighten my hair because my hair was....my Afro was not going to be tolerated and viewed as professional."

Organizations like Links Incorporated also worked to make sure this legislation was introduced. Beyond the mental impacts that hair discrimination can have, Jitana Benton-Lee described the health implications.

She says, "Women that have developed fibroids or cancer because of the use of chemical treatment of their hair. So, it is more about, not so much more about hair as it is about health. It is about the well-being of a whole community of people.”

Members of the community came out to a public discussion on the act. People shared their experiences with hair discrimination.

One person shared, "I also don't want this to happen to any other little black girl."

Another said, "Just because they look a certain way or their hair is not presentable the way you see fit, doesn't mean that you should not be nice to them, kind to them, love hard into them."

Councilwoman Lynch urges others to stop and think before they judge others.

She says, "Be respectful of your fellow neighbors, because at the end of the day, we all want to see the same things, we want to see the same happy ending for everyone."

These council members believe that this ordinance will make Lexington a more inclusive community.

There will be three more sessions in May where people can come and share their own experiences. Council members and organization leaders hope that this will also spread awareness about hair diversity.

