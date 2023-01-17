Lexington councilwoman, faith leaders hold town hall to address opioid crisis within the Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A townhall addressing a growing crisis of opioid overdoses within the Black community is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 17 at Consolidated Baptist Church, located at 1625 Russell Cave Road.

The townhall is happening in partnership between LFUCG Councilwoman Denise Gray, the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, and Consolidated Baptist Church.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission was created by the General Assembly's unanimous passage of House Bill 427, which is a collaborative agreement among Kentucky and local governments to distribute the settlement proceeds from lawsuits against certain manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

