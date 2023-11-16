Lexington couple plans to open food truck after winning $125,000 on holiday scratch-off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington couple won $125,000 after playing the Kentucky Lottery's 25 Days of Winning scratch-off.

According to lottery officials, Amber and Tony Snead stopped at Crossroads IGA on Abigail Way to buy a holiday scratch-off ticket from the vending machine.

Amber told lottery officials that she was scratching off the ticket when it revealed the game's top prize on the third spot.

Lottery officials say Tony worked as a chef for the University of Kentucky basketball team for seven years until he switched jobs.

The couple agreed that getting a food truck has always been their dream, which can become a reality after they received a check for $89,375.

Crossroads IGA will get $1,250 for selling the winning ticket.