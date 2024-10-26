Lexington crews fighting early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters are still on scene working against a structure fire Saturday morning.

The call came in shortly before 6 a.m. at Hazel Avenue a couple blocks off Richmond Road.

According to Lexington Fire, flames were visible from the home when crews got on scene.

As of now, no injuries have been reported and everyone in the home is believed to be out of the home safely, per Lexington Fire.

Fire crews are still on scene confirming the home is clear and making the fire is fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.