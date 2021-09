LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington crews have responded to a fire that broke out at Domino's Pizza on Towne Center Drive, near the intersection of New Circle and Leestown Road.

Crews say the fire started in the kitchen, which triggered a private alarm.

The sprinklers mostly put out the fire. The kitchen was the only affected area and no one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.