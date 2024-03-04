Lexington detective hurt in shooting identified, suspect faces federal gun charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Court documents have identified a Lexington detective who was hurt in a shooting last week, and one suspect in the case is now facing a federal gun charge. More details have emerged about the night of the shooting.

The affidavit states that on February 28, just before midnight, LPD Detective Nick Music was "conducting surveillance activities" in an investigation of 27-year-old Daquis Sharp. Sharp was suspected of violent crime activity in Lexington.

Detective Music was in an unmarked police vehicle on Royal Avenue along with other LPD detectives who were also conducting surveillance of the area.

According to the affidavit, other detectives spotted three Black men exit the side door of a home and walk towards La Flame Alley. Detectives lost sight of the men and started hearing gunshots coming from that direction. Shortly after, the men were seen running back into the home on Royal Avenue.

While the shooting occurred, the affidavit states that Detective Music realized his car was being hit by gunfire. He was able to escape his car and take cover. Investigators found approximately 30 bullet holes in Music's vehicle.

Sharp, along with 19-year-old Jatiece Parks, and 19-year-old Zalan Dulin were arrested at the scene.

Sharp, who was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, now faces a federal gun charge in the case.

