Lexington doctor returns from medical mission trip to Peru

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Michael Huang often has his camera in hand at Rupp Arena or Kroger Field.

Recently, the Lexington physician has been able to look at the state of global healthcare from a different lens. Huang recently returned from a volunteer medical mission trip in Peru.

"The places where we went were high up in the mountains and a lot of those people have no access to healthcare," Huang said.

He went with 11 other members to provide basic medical care. Patients also didn't have access to simple medications to treat pain. Huang also provided things like sunscreen and toothbrushes.

"A month's worth of Tylenol or Advil, these people are farmers they all, you know, many of them have low back pain or shoulder pains," he said. "We had two physical therapists with us too so they taught them the correct way to lift things."

He says the experience was eye-opening and also rewarding to provide this care where access to any care is rare.

"Most everybody had a parasite of some sort," Huang said. "We treated entire families so it was really a worthwhile thing."

This was his first medical mission trip. He says now he wants to try and do more of these trips in the future.