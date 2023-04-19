Watch Now
Lexington elementary school crossing guard laid to rest Tuesday

Posted at 11:00 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 23:10:17-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A father, friend, and school crossing guard was laid to rest Tuesday night.

73-year-old James Holland embodied all of these things. Last week, he was killed in a car accident while doing the job he loved.

The funeral procession for Holland moved through downtown Lexington Tuesday with a full police escort.

"It was a great honor. I think he would have appreciated it," said Kenneth Holland, James' son.

Holland wasn't a sworn police officer, but as a crossing guard, he was a member of the department.

Every day he helped kids get safely to and from Garrett Morgan Elementary School. A car struck Holland last Thursday and he later died at the hospital.

The crash was ruled accidental and a result of environmental conditions.

Kenneth believes his father would want to be remembered as someone who was helping the community.

"He had a ton of friends and a lot of people cared for him, thought the world of him, said he was carefree and liked to joke — and probably the best thing is he liked being with other people."

