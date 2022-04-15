Lexington elementary school marches for unity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We could all use a little more kindness in the world.

An elementary school in Lexington has students who speak nearly two dozen languages combined. They pride themselves on laying the foundation for spreading inclusion and peace. They held a unity walk on Friday to hopefully spread more kindness.

"We want our kids to understand that we can all be different and celebrate that, but come together in unity," said Jennifer Fish, the principal at Lansdowne Elementary School.

In a time where we could all use a hefty dose of kindness, Friday morning's walk has been a long time coming. Administrators say this is something they tried to do way back before the pandemic.

"We are the world inside a school," said Fish. "We have abilities and disabilities, we have students from all socioeconomic levels, and we have students literally who speaks 25 languages."

It takes a promising education and strong leadership to encourage our kids to reach for the stars. With that, we can have the world at our fingertips.

"This is where the foundation is laid for everything moving forward," said Fish. "These are our kids who are going to take care of us when we are in our olden years and we want to teach them the right values."