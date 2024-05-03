Lexington elementary school teacher passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emily Presley, a STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School in Lexington, passed away on April 30, her husband, Jeff, confirmed.

Presley went through a double lung transplant in October 2022 after her lungs were destroyed by a series of viral and bacterial infections compounded into acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Her husband survives her, along with her two children, and in lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been created to assist with education costs for Ella and Jackson. Click here.

Visitation will be held on May 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Southland Christian Church Building B, followed by a celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m.