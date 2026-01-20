Lexington extends emergency winter weather plan through January 26

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has extended activation of Lexington's Emergency Winter Weather Plan through Monday morning, Jan. 26, as extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area.

The plan provides a coordinated response when extreme cold weather creates an additional immediate need for expanded capacity to assist people experiencing homelessness in Lexington. Extreme temperatures often force people to seek shelter who may not otherwise seek assistance.

A press release states that under the activated plan, emergency shelters operate with additional capacity and relax previous restrictions. Lextran provides free fixed route rides to shelter locations, and expanded outreach efforts work to notify individuals of weather conditions and facilitate access to shelter.

According to a release, this year, a temporary winter shelter located at 1306 Versailles Road added 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The shelter operates between November 15, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

The release notes that individuals can access the shelter from Versailles Road only. No entrance is permitted via Nancy Hanks Boulevard. Signage at Versailles Road directs individuals to the shelter entrance.

For pedestrian safety, officials say they have established a fenced walkway that guides residents to the intake area of the shelter. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's property. Individuals are warned not to park vehicles on private property, as vehicles may be towed by the owner.

Check-ins are welcomed from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Officials strongly encourage providers and prospective residents to review information in the Winter Weather Plan document in advance for familiarity with rules and requirements.

The OHPI says it will monitor forecasts and update the plan as appropriate.