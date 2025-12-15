Lexington extends emergency winter weather plan through Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention announced Monday it is extending activation of the Emergency Winter Weather Plan through Tuesday morning as cold temperatures continue to impact the Lexington area.

The community's Emergency Winter Weather Plan will remain activated Monday evening through Tuesday morning, December 16. OHPI officials said they will continue monitoring weather forecasts and update the plan as needed.

The Emergency Winter Weather Plan provides a coordinated response during extreme cold weather that creates an additional, immediate need for expanded capacity to assist people experiencing homelessness in Lexington. Extreme temperatures often force people to seek shelter who may not otherwise seek assistance.

Under the activated plan, emergency shelters operate with additional capacity and relax previous restrictions. Lextran will provide free fixed route rides to shelter locations, and expanded outreach efforts will work to notify individuals of weather conditions and help them access shelter.

This year, a temporary winter shelter located at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The shelter operates between November 15, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

Individuals can access the shelter from Versailles Road only. No entrance is permitted via Nancy Hanks Boulevard. Signage at Versailles Road will direct individuals to the shelter entrance.

For pedestrian safety, officials have established a fenced walkway that will guide residents to the intake area of the shelter. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's property.

Individuals are warned against parking vehicles on private property, as vehicles may be subject to towing by the owner. Check-ins are welcome from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Officials strongly encourage providers and prospective residents to review information in the Winter Weather Plan document in advance for familiarity with rules and requirements.