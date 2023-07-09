Lexington family in need after fire destroys home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday first responders were called to a house fire on Apache Trail.

Walking through the remains of her sister's house brings tears to Krista Dodson's eyes.

"They need help. It's bad. It doesn't look as bad on the outside but the inside is bad," she said.

The fire that started in the attic wreaked havoc on the home Dodson's sister shares with five other family members, five dogs, several cats, and other animals.

"There is still stuff falling. It's been spray foamed," she said.

After being told the home isn't safe to live in, Dodson's family now finds themselves forced to leave the house they've transformed into an oasis for animals and love over the last 10 years.

"My brother-in-law grew up here, and we lost a lot of family, so we have a lot of memories there from them that we may not get back," she explained.

While they wait on insurance agents to assess the property, Dodson is hoping to find them a temporary home that can accommodate their needs.

"The people and the animals. They can pay rent, utilities, all of that. They are just desperately in need of a place to live," said Dodson.

The family will have a pod set up in front of their house on Apache Trail for donations on Monday, July 10. They are asking for everything from essentials to gently used furniture.

You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.

A complete list of suggested donation items includes the following:

Totes

Furniture

Appliances, large and small

Vacuum

Toiletries

Linens for all bed sizes

Pillows

Cleaning products

Towels and wash cloths

Disposables such as paper towels, toilet paper, etc.

Laundry detergents

Dog and cat supplies

First aid

Clothes, shoes and undergarments

Nonperishable foods

Water