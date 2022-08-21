Lexington family mourns mother as major questions about death remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18 News) — The family of a Lexington mother is sharing their heartbreak after her death.

Ashley Stamper was found dead on Wednesday at her apartment along Linden Walk, a block from UK’s campus. Police say they are investigating the death.

Multiple neighbors told LEX18 they heard a gunshot followed by a scream. Lexington Police have not confirmed there was a shooting.

“She was a fantastic sister, a good friend, a good daughter,” her sister Sarah Holt said and she wiped away tears. “I just hope that she gets the justice that she so well deserves not just for her but for her mother.”

Stamper always put her family first and loved everyone, Holt said. A sign on Stamper’s apartment door reads “All you need is love.”

At a home occupied by college students a few doors down, Sarah Ogle said she’s scared by what she’s heard about the nearby death – her fear compounded by how their entire home is made up of just girls. They are buying Ring doorbells and deadlocks, Ogle said.

“It’s really nerve racking, we really don't know what’s going on around us anymore,” Ogle said.

The family is struggling to pay for Stamper’s funeral because she did not have life insurance, Holt said. They are asking for donations.

Reflecting on the death of her sister, Holt recommends “just hug your loved ones tighter because it will happen to the best of people, obviously because it did Ashley.”