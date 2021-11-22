Lexington family seeking answers after house flooded due to water main break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One day after his house was flooded due to a water main break, Abelino Vazquez spoke with LEX 18 about what the future holds for his family.

"Thanksgiving is next week," Vazquez said. "What am I going to do with my family for Thanksgiving? I don't even have a house right now."

The house on Old Paris Road in Lexington was flooded after a pipe broke while employees with Kentucky American Water were working on repairs at the site.

"We looked in the basement and we saw the water come up," Vazquez recalled. "So we take the kids because the water rises up quickly."

Vazquez said his family of nine left the house on their own. He wants to know why the employees who were working on the water main did not come to alert them about the break.

"Why didn't they come and knock on the door and say, 'You have to get out of the house?" he said. "Because they looked and saw the water that went down."

When asked about Vazquez's claims, a spokesperson for Kentucky American Water said they "immediately took action" and called 911.

"The fire department and police responded to assist the situation and those in the home," Susan Lancho said. "Other utilities also responded to ensure safety, such as KU to turn off electricity in the home and so forth."

Lancho also said the Vazquez family spoke with a company about water removal. As of Sunday night, the basement was still flooded.

Vazquez said he had not heard from Kentucky American Water. He said the last conversation anyone in his family had with a company representative was Saturday night, when they were offered a hotel for the night.

They have been staying with his brother, Demetrio, who said his nephews and nieces are begging to go back home.

"They're crying because they want to come back home," Demetrio said. "They don't understand what's going on."