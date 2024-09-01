Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control successfully rescued a goose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control shared on its social media that it was successfully able to rescue a goose in need.

LFACC says that when they arrived on the scene they found the animal had fishing line wrapped around both feet. They say that the line was not embedded in the goose but what impacting its ability to fly and swim.

Two officers were able to catch the goose and remove the fishing line, and set it free. They say the goose flew over to a friend and the two were able to waddle off together.

LFACC urges people to remember to keep wildlife in mind and properly dispose of fishing line to prevent accidents in the future.

LEXINGTON-FAYETTE ANIMAL CARE & CONTROL