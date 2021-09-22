Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announces opportunities for free flu shots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (LFCHD) is offering multiple opportunities to fight the flu for free this fall and winter.

Up to 1,000 free flu shots will be given during a One-Day Flu Shot Clinic is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.

Walk-ins are accepted and registration blocks can be made at www.lfchd.org/flushots2021 . A special page in Spanish is available at www.lfchd.org/gripe2021espanol .

LFCHD recommends staying home if you have currently tested positive for COVID-19, are under isolation or quarantine orders or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not available at the one-day flu shot clinic.

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, flu shots will also be available for free all season by same-day appointment only at LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Please call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment; walk-ins will not be accepted in the Public Health Clinic.

“An annual flu shot is the best way to fight the flu each fall and winter,” LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall said. “The flu shot remains important this year as we remain in the COVID-19 pandemic. It can help reduce the overall impact on respiratory illnesses on the population, which will lessen the burden on our healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The seasonal flu shot is recommended for all people ages 6 months and older and is especially important for people at the highest risk of serious complications from the flu: infants and young children, pregnant women, anyone with underlying medical conditions and adults 50 and older.