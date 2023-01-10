Lexington Fayette-County Health Department appoints new Commissioner of Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington will soon have a new Commissioner of Health.

Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins formally accepted the job January 10 after the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved her appointment at its regular meeting January 9.

She will begin the post Tuesday, January 17.

The Commissioner of Health position has been vacant since Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation in July 2022, with Jessica Cobb serving as interim chief administrative officer.

Dr. Owens-Collins previously served as medical director of Health Equity-Innovations, Strategies and Outcomes Research at Johns Hopkins HealthCare.

Dr. Owens-Collins earned a medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, a Master’s in Business Administration from Rice University, and an Executive Business MBA from Rice.

“I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”