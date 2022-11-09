LFCHD: Lexington's lab-confirmed flu cases have 'more than quadrupled' in the past week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is encouraging the community to get vaccinated against the flu after cases spike.

LFCHD says that Lexington's lab-confirmed flu cases have more than quadrupled this past week but note that there are also positive cases in other offices through rapid testing.

The health department warns that the flu will continue to spread throughout the winter.

Flu shots are recommended for those ages six months and older. You can get your free flu shot at the Public Health Clinic every Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

For more information or to schedule a same-day appointment, call (859) 288-2483.