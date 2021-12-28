Lexington-Fayette County Health Department gives New Year's Eve guidance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Omicron surging, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has offered guidance for celebrating the New Year's Eve holiday.

Christina King, LFCHD's communications generalist, said if you are going into a crowded area, try your best to stay six feet from others and wear a mask.

She also said if you are feeling sick, stay home.

With the rise in Omicron numbers, she said she feels safest staying at home herself.

"I know we're all tired and worn out of canceling events and canceling holidays and big get-togethers," she said. "It's been something we've been dealing with since March of 2020. I personally was looking forward to getting out for New Year's Eve and doing something big, and I am now not going to. I will be staying home."

Above all, she said it's important to get vaccinated if you can.

People who are vaccinated now have a shortened CDC quarantine period in the event of exposure.

The new guidelines, released Monday, say you don't have to quarantine for as long if you have received the booster or have completed the primary series of a vaccine within a certain time period.

Details can be found here.

Isolation periods also changed Monday.

Before, if you tested positive for COVID-19 and were asymptomatic, you had to isolate for 10 days. That isolation period has decreased to five days. After those five days, you are asked to wear a mask around others for another five days.