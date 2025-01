FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports that in the week of Jan. 18, there were 168 flu cases and 51 COVID-19 cases that were lab-confirmed and do not include at-home test kits.

LFCHD says, "free flu shots and limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available for uninsured and underinsured people and children with Medicaid."

To make an appointment, call LFCHD at 859-288-2483.