Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports 276 new flu cases in past week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports a total of 1,575 flu cases so far this season, up 276 from last week. LFCHD is also reporting three new flu-related deaths, bringing the total to nine.

While it’s too early to know the effectiveness of the flu shot, LFCHD says about 90% of the cases reported to the health department have not been vaccinated.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday in LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike. Appointments can also be made by calling 859-288-2483.

LFCHD says to remember lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington, so the actual case count is likely much higher. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments.