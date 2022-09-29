Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to host free flu vaccine clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will be hosting a free flu shot clinic in two weeks.

On October 13, people can sign up to get the flu shot from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Consolidated Baptist Church, located at 1625 Russell Cave Road. The flu vaccine is recommended for those who have the highest risk of complications from the flu. Appointment slots are now open for registration, but walk-ins are welcome.

While spots are limited, LFCHD plans to provide up to 1,000 free flu shots at the one-day event, and face masks must be worn by people two years and older.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 or monkeypox symptoms, the health department says you should stay at home. The COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines will not be available at this clinic.

For more information or to sign up, go to 2022 LFCHD Free Flu Shot Clinic – Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.