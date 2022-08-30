Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to offer monkeypox vaccination clinic Sep. 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 1 at Central Baptist Church, located at 110 Wilson Downing Road.

Register in advance at www.lfchd.org/monkeypox.

While monkeypox can pose a risk to everyone, the limited number of vaccines at this time means prioritization must be made for those people at highest risk, which includes anyone who reports any of the following:



Close contact to someone with known or suspected monkeypox virus (direct skin-to-skin contact or other close contact)

Diagnosis of HIV

Diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis, within the prior 12 months.

Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)

Exchanging sex for money or nonmonetary items

Attending an event/venue where there was a high risk of exposure to an individual(s) with monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin or sexual contact.

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender people who are sexually active

Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox or orthopox virus testing

Healthcare professionals who have had high-risk occupational exposure without using recommended personal protective equipment in the past 14 days

Individuals who, on a case-by-case basis, are determined at high risk for contracting monkeypox.

You do not have to be a Fayette County resident to receive the vaccine.

If you have tested positive for or have symptoms of monkeypox or COVID-19, LFCHD advises to please stay home. A legal guardian must be present at the time of the shot for anyone younger than 18.

Anyone without internet access or who needs assistance registering, call 859-899-2222.

LFCHD is experiencing a high number of calls, so there could be an extended wait.