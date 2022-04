LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Fayette County is hosing an event to dispose of household hazardous materials on Saturday.

People can drop-off materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, and more as improper disposal can cause pollution of air, water, soil, and cause harm to humans.

To drop-off your waste, head to 1631 Old Frankfort Pike between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.