Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government preparing for incoming winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government says they are preparing for the winter weather expected to blow across the Bluegrass this week.

According to a release, Mayor Linda Gorton says that the City of Lexington has made "improvements, including adding plows, transferring manpower, restocking salt and Beet Heet supply, and staying in communication with Fayette County Public Schools."

The release notes that the city has 5,900 tons of salt, and crews will be pretreating the roads today and tonight. Further, Mayor Gorton says crews will "report at midnight to be ready for the weather when it arrives."

Due to the expected winter weather, the Lexington Police Department urges drivers to avoid non-essential travel. If traveling is necessary, they remind motorists to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and leave more distance between other vehicles.

Lexington police note that the community should not call 911 to check the road conditions, any information can be found here.

Further, the Lexington Fire Department says their Technical Swiftwater team is prepared in case of flooding.

According to the release, Waste Management is scheduled for regular pickup on Tuesday, but if it is missed due to road conditions, Lexington residents should leave their carts out until trucks have emptied them.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated its Emergency Winter Weather Plan from Sunday to Tuesday, Feb. 11, but will be extended if needed, according to a release.

The release says that under the plan, "outreach staff will work to locate unsheltered individuals, notify them of forecasted conditions, facilitate access to emergency shelter, and distribute supplies." Those who need shelter can contact LexCall at 311.