Lexington Fire called to apartment on Angliana Avenue, says occupants will be displaced

Posted at 7:26 PM, Jun 30, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire was called out to the 500 block of Angliana Avenue for a report of a fire around 6:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire was located in a dryer inside an apartment on the first floor of the building. They say the fire was contained to the laundry area and was extinguished using a water can and sprinkler.

There were no reported injuries. But officials say that the resident of the apartment will be displaced.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the fire's origin and its cause.

