LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters spend Sunday morning containing a house fire in Lexington.

The fire happened on Leestown Road near Masterson Station Park.

According to Lexington Fire, the fire was at a single story home, spreading through two rooms before moving into the attic.

Crews have the fire under control at this time.

Nobody was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.