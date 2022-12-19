Lexington fire crews respond to fire at J.M. Smucker plant on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews responded to a fire within the J.M. Smucker plant on Winchester Road.

Fire officials do not have complete information as this is still an active scene but they tell us there a roaster caught on fire within the plant.

We are told the sprinkler system activated and knocked down the bulk of the fire. The fire did extend outside the point of origin to the roof and at least one of the stacks.

Fire on the roof was extinguished but crews are still working extinguish the fire in one of the stacks.

All occupants are evacuated and there are no injuries to report at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.