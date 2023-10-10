Lexington Fire Department announces newest Junior Fire Chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department has announced McKayla McKinney, a fifth grader from Dixie Magnet Elementary, as the newest 2023 Junior Fire Chief.

Chief Jason Wells said in a press release, “McKayla will serve as a dignitary on behalf of the Lexington Fire Department, tour local businesses and landmarks, be interviewed by the media, and attend meetings with me, our LFUCG council, and Mayor Gorton” and in all of those experiences “McKayla will be able to share her message of fire safety with a wide audience of people.”

LFD says the program helps educate the community on important fire safety points. This year's fire prevention theme is "Cooking Safety starts with YOU".

“Cooking fires are the number 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries,” Wells said. “And McKayla put together a wonderful poster and essay that stood out to us.”

October is fire prevention month, and LFD says they visit schools around Lexington to reinforce fire safety.