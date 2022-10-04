Lexington Fire Department Fire Prevention Festival returns this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department's Fire Prevention Festival is back this weekend at Masterson Station Park after a two-year break because of COVID-19 and bad weather.

Firefighter Shane Burger says, "We're just gonna have a bunch of different type stuff that promotes fire safety, and it's just gonna be fun for the whole family."

Today, Lexington firefighters held a demonstration at Julius Marks Elementary School, much like the demonstrations they say will be out at this weekend's festival. It's a chance to learn a little bit more about what they do.

"It kinda gets them to where they can see, you know, that we're much more than just going and putting water on fire," Burger says.

Students learned what they should do in case of a fire. Burger says this department responds to about 65,000 calls a year. 15,000 of those are fire runs. He says events like this one and the festival this Sunday help the community get to know their department before an emergency.

"Even if it's just on the EMS side of things, you know, there has, there's a good chance somebody in the community that you know or care about has had some type of dealing with the Lexington Fire Department,” says Burger.

The department’s fire safety truck will be at Sunday’s festival, along with the jaws of life, department fire trucks and other demonstrations. There will also be free food, drinks, and activities for everyone in the family. In addition to a good time, Burger wants people to remember lessons on fire safety.

"Just general fire safety. You know, making sure you have working smoke alarms, you know, making sure, you know, that if something were to happen — you caught a shirt or pants on fire, you know, stop, drop, roll. Having that home escape plan in place, you know we just want them to know the basics, that way they are better suited in case something happens at home," he says.

This festival is a chance for families to have some fun and learn how to stay safe.

Again, this weekend's fire prevention festival will be this Sunday and is free. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Masterson Station Park Fairgrounds.