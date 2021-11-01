Lexington Fire Department investigating possible structure fire in Kenwick neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire Sunday evening on the 200 block of Bassett Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews found no smoke or flames coming from the structure. Fire crews were met with heavy black smoke once inside. It was determined that a fire had occurred inside the structure, but had burned itself out by the time fire crews arrived, according to Jordan Saas of LFD.

No human injuries were reported, but two cats perished.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the couple who lost most of their belongs due to the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.