Lexington Fire Department investigating house fire on Fiddler Creek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington firefighters are investigating a home heavily damaged by flames Tuesday morning at 1006 Fiddler Creek Way near Saron Drive.

Here’s a front view of the home. Just talked to the man who lives here, and he said he was just getting home from work when he saw the fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched around 9:30 am @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/96sSCBnVFc — Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) November 23, 2021

By the time firefighters arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, flames had engulfed the first floor of the unit and were spreading up along the siding.

Fire officials said that the flames were quickly extinguished, but offials don’t know where the fire started. The damage appeared to be contained mostly to the one unit.

Upon arrival, no one was inside, but LEX 18 did talk to the man who lives here and he says his son was cooking just before the fire broke out this morning.

Everyone was able to exit quickly and no one was hurt. Beyond a damaged home, necessary medicines and Christmas presents for grandkids were all destroyed. And now, they’re looking for somewhere to stay tonight.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.