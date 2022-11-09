Lexington Fire Department issues burn ban for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department has issued an open burning ban for Fayette County beginning immediately Wednesday morning and lasting until 7 a.m. Friday, November 11.

Rain is expected Thursday evening but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts are deemed insufficient, according to officials.

This ban is being issued in response to a National Weather Service Special Weather Statement for Fayette County regarding an elevated risk of fire danger and multiple grass fires fought by crews within the past week.

Dangerous fire conditions exist due to low rainfall amounts, high winds, and low humidity.

Officials advise to avoid setting any fire outdoors until after the ban expires. This includes refuse, cooking, and construction debris fires.

All open burn permits are suspended for the duration of the ban. The ban applies to all residents and businesses in Fayette County, including those in rural and urban areas.

To report a fire, please use 911 in emergency situations and 859-231-5600 in non-emergent situations.