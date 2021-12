LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 7:45 p.m. the Lexington Fire Department received a call of smoke coming from the At-Home department store in the Hamburg area.

When crews arrived flames were found inside the building and then upgraded the call.

The sprinkler system did go off and crews were able to put out the flames.

Crews are working to get the smoke out now.

No injuries were reported.

Cause and location are still under investigation.