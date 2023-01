LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department received a call around 6 a.m. Friday for a possible structure fire on Hays Boulevard.

Officials tell us flames were visible upon arrival.

The fire was put out quickly and most damage is smoke damage to the interior.

Everyone was safely out of the house when crews arrived on scene.

No firefighters were injured.

No weather related issues occurred in responding to or putting the fire out.