LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a Facebook post today, the Lexington Fire Department announced that they're sending a task force to Estill County to assist with the wildfires.

They sent an 8-person task force that arrived in Estill County around 4 p.m. today. They will assist through tomorrow evening.

In an updated post, LFD's Facebook page provided some pictures from on the ground.