LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department was dispatched to the Kentucky Horse Park around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. They were responding to a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived on the scene they found a utility shed/mechanic shop was on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries reported. Fire investigators were on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.