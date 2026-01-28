Lexington fire officials warn against walking on frozen water as ice can break without warning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department is warning people to stay off frozen bodies of water, such as ponds, lakes, and creeks.

Fire officials say even though the cold temperatures may cause ice to form, it can break without warning and be extremely dangerous.

It is advised by fire officials not to walk, skate, or play on ice due to the following reasons:



Ice thickness is uneven and unpredictable;

Moving water and runoff weaken ice below the surface;

Water levels can change quickly;

Cold water shock can be deadly within seconds.

Fire officials say if someone does fall through ice, call 911 immediately, stay back, and do not go onto the ice.

When in doubt, fire officials say to stay off the ice and talk with children or family members about the risks.