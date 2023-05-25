Watch Now
Lexington Fire: One dead in house fire on Gainesway Drive

Posted at 7:03 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 07:47:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department confirms a man has died in a house fire on Gainesway Drive.

The coroner is on scene as fire crews investigate what caused the fire.

The coroner will notify family then release the man's identity.

Fire officials tell us a passerby called in the fire around 6 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told there was no one else inside the house and it appears the fire started in the basement and smoke spread to the upper level.

The fire is currently under control but the road is shut down between Castleton Hill & Spendthrift Rd.

Fire crews are expected to be here most of the day.

Stay with us for the latest updates.

