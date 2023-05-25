Lexington Fire: One dead in house fire on Gainesway Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department confirms a man has died in a house fire on Gainesway Drive.

The coroner is on scene as fire crews investigate what caused the fire.

The coroner will notify family then release the man's identity.

BREAKING: Lexington fire dept. confirms one person has died in a house fire on Gainesway Drive. Coroner should arrive soon. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/nB8KkqwkRW — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) May 25, 2023

Fire officials tell us a passerby called in the fire around 6 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told there was no one else inside the house and it appears the fire started in the basement and smoke spread to the upper level.

The fire is currently under control but the road is shut down between Castleton Hill & Spendthrift Rd.

The road is blocked off for a house fire on Gainesway. We can’t see any flames and it appears under control. @LEX18News https://t.co/0E9kcSSwa8 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) May 25, 2023

Fire crews are expected to be here most of the day.

