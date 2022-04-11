Watch
Lexington firefighters respond to apartment fire on Shaker Drive

Posted at 6:45 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 06:45:18-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An early morning fire caused minor damage to an apartment complex on Shaker Drive, just off Harrodsburg Road near Saint Joseph Office Park.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Harrodsburg Square apartment complex because of visible smoke and some flames around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, it turned out to be a small fire on the outside of one of the apartment buildings. Firefighters were able to control the fire by 5 a.m. Monday.

No one was injured or displaced.

Fire investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

