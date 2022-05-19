Lexington firefighters respond to gas leak at Ashland Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The principal of Ashland Elementary School sent a note to parents after Lexington Fire Department responded to the school to investigate the smell of gas occurring following a power outage Thursday.
After investigation, LFD determined that the smell was related to fumes produced by a gas generator. Fans were set up to circulate air and remove the fumes, according to Principal John Moore's note to parents.
Moore said students were then able to safely return to the school building.
See the full note below:
Dear Ashland Elementary School Families:
We had some excitement on campus this morning while our students were off site preparing for the spring show. You may have seen fire trucks at school, or may hear about it from your children later today, and anytime there is a health or safety issue on campus we want you to hear the facts directly from us.
This morning the Lexington Fire Department visited our school to investigate the smell of gas occurring after a brief power outage. After a thorough investigation, the Fire Department determined that the smell was related to fumes produced by a gas generator. Fans were set up to circulate air and remove the fumes so that students could safely return to our school building following the spring show rehearsal.
We want to thank the Lexington Fire Department for their prompt and thorough response. We are very grateful for their dedication to keeping our community safe.
Please don’t hesitate to call me at 859-381-3243 if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
John Moore
Ashland Elementary School Principal