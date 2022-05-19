Lexington firefighters respond to gas leak at Ashland Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The principal of Ashland Elementary School sent a note to parents after Lexington Fire Department responded to the school to investigate the smell of gas occurring following a power outage Thursday.

After investigation, LFD determined that the smell was related to fumes produced by a gas generator. Fans were set up to circulate air and remove the fumes, according to Principal John Moore's note to parents.

Moore said students were then able to safely return to the school building.

See the full note below: