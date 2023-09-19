Lexington firefighters win big and break records at national challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five Lexington firefighters took on a national challenge in Alabama and won big for 'Overall Female Team.' This group isn't limiting or labeling themselves as female firefighters. But they are focusing on their skills as firefighters overall, as one family.

Lexington firefighter paramedic Sarah McGill says, "We love being a part of that family, we love what we do, we all do the same stuff — and I think it just shows the younger kids, whether they're boys or girls or even women or girls, that they can come out and do the same thing."

The team broke national time records for their relay —-which included running a tower, which McGill worked to finish in 47 to 52 seconds.

Then, firefighter paramedic Chelsie Brown explains the relay baton is handed over, “I’ll run up, jump on this. This kind of simulates forcible entry on the fire ground."

Then it’s on to firefighter paramedic Erin Lucas, who would "Drag a fully charged hose-line down so many feet, open up the nozzle and spray it at target and close the nozzle."

Then, finally, firefighter paramedic Michelle Spanyer saves 'Rescue Randy.' She explains, "He's a 175-pound rescue mannequin. You have to pick him up and drag him 100 feet to finish out the course."

All of the challenges simulate training and rescues that this group would perform to serve Lexington’s community. When this team's lead, McGill, first went to this challenge in 2021, she said she knew more people needed to join.

LEX 18

McGill broke a record of her own at the competition for individuals that was broken again a few days later. She says this is more than just a physical challenge but a mental one that they hope will motivate others.

Now, this team has its sights set on another win, only this time, it'll be on a global level, and they say there's more training ahead to break even more records.

McGill says, "We're just six seconds away so, that's a second per person, very doable, and it’s just something fun and awesome that we can do together."

The team says you never know who's watching this journey or the competition they want to be an example for anyone that has a goal for themselves.

"You just have to start, you have to make that decision. I think that's the biggest thing. It's not gonna be easy you're gonna fail at times, but you've got to make the decision, use the discipline to keep yourself motivated, and just work hard,” says McGill.

