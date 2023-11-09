Lexington flu cases continue to rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 27 new lab-confirmed cases last week, bringing the total to 105 for the 2023-24 flu season.

According to officials, 85% of the cases have not received their seasonal flu shot.

LFCHD says the lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small number of flu cases in Lexington, and the actual count is likely much higher.

The flu shot not only helps prevent you from getting sick from the flu but also reduces the severity of your illness, according to LFCHS.

Free flu shots are available at the health department located at 650 Newtown Pike for uninsured people only. To schedule an appointment, go to www.LFCHD.org or call 859-288-2483.