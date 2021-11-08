Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters kick-off annual toy program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Fraternal Order of Firefighters are once again asking for your help this Christmas.

This year is the 91st edition of the firefighter's toy program. They're asking people to donate new, unwrapped toys for them to give out to kids who wouldn't have Christmas gifts otherwise.

Officials say one of their biggest worries is finding a suitable building to store the toys, but thankfully they found one fairly quickly this year, the former Valvoline headquarters at 3475 Blazer Parkway.

"It's great," said Lt. Chris MacFarlane with the Lexington Fire Department. "It's a beautiful place, nice and warm, so that all the families that come in to get the toys will be in out of the weather, and that's pretty exciting."

A variety of toys such as dolls, balls, action figures, and games will be accepted for boys and girls ages 0-12. All toys should be new and unwrapped.

Application Requirements:

The person applying must be the legal guardian or parent of the child.

The person applying must have a valid and current ID.

The person applying must have proof of residence in the form of a lease, utility bill, or mail received from the school district or other government agency.

The person applying must bring birth certificates of children that are being signed up.

The child must be between the ages of birth and 12.

Families can apply to get a toy for their child starting Monday. For more information, contact the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters Facebook page or call (859) 523-9576.